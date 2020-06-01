1210 Alpine Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Walk right into your open living room that over looks the screened in patio. Dining room area is in the living room. The patio has built in cabinets and is a great area to relax and enjoy your day. The kitchen is off the living room and has all of the appliances needed. A pretty good size pantry as well. The 2 car garage if off of the kitchen and includes a washer and Dryer! This 4 Bedroom 2 bath home is located in the Heather Lake community and it's about 1,444 Square Feet. The master has a walk in closet and its own bathtub. The bedrooms have Vinyl wood floors while the living room and kitchen have tile flooring. "No Carpets" The home is available now!!

Small dogs are ok.! 250 pet fee one time "Non refundable"

No Cats!

