All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1210 Alpine Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1210 Alpine Lake Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:07 AM

1210 Alpine Lake Drive

1210 Alpine Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1210 Alpine Lake Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Heather Lakes at Brandon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Walk right into your open living room that over looks the screened in patio. Dining room area is in the living room. The patio has built in cabinets and is a great area to relax and enjoy your day. The kitchen is off the living room and has all of the appliances needed. A pretty good size pantry as well. The 2 car garage if off of the kitchen and includes a washer and Dryer! This 4 Bedroom 2 bath home is located in the Heather Lake community and it's about 1,444 Square Feet. The master has a walk in closet and its own bathtub. The bedrooms have Vinyl wood floors while the living room and kitchen have tile flooring. "No Carpets" The home is available now!!
Small dogs are ok.! 250 pet fee one time "Non refundable"
No Cats!
4 Bedroom 2 bath home located in the Heather Lake community. 1,444 Square Feet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Alpine Lake Drive have any available units?
1210 Alpine Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Alpine Lake Drive have?
Some of 1210 Alpine Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Alpine Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Alpine Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Alpine Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Alpine Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Alpine Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Alpine Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 1210 Alpine Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Alpine Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Alpine Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 1210 Alpine Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Alpine Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1210 Alpine Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Alpine Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Alpine Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa