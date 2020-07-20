All apartments in Brandon
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:45 PM

11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE

11436 Blue Lilac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11436 Blue Lilac Avenue, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your new home. As you enter this gorgeous, very well maintained home you are greeted with the bright and open floor plan with 4 Bedrooms/ bonus room, 2 1/2 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Walking through the double leaded and beveled glass door with arched window above, you will love the spacious combination formal living and dining rooms! Upstairs you will find the massive master retreat; 2 walk in closets, private bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, his and her sinks. Three secondary bedrooms are also upstairs with a shared full 2nd bathroom and a spacious open bonus area offering a large window would make this area great for an office or play room.
Walking distance to shops and restaurants at Winthrop Town Center on Bloomingdale Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE have any available units?
11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE have?
Some of 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
