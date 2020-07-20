11436 BLUE LILAC AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new home. As you enter this gorgeous, very well maintained home you are greeted with the bright and open floor plan with 4 Bedrooms/ bonus room, 2 1/2 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Walking through the double leaded and beveled glass door with arched window above, you will love the spacious combination formal living and dining rooms! Upstairs you will find the massive master retreat; 2 walk in closets, private bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, his and her sinks. Three secondary bedrooms are also upstairs with a shared full 2nd bathroom and a spacious open bonus area offering a large window would make this area great for an office or play room.

Walking distance to shops and restaurants at Winthrop Town Center on Bloomingdale Ave.