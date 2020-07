Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

THIS PERFECT 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A SCREEN POOL IS AN IDEAL FLORIDA HOME. THIS HOME FEATURES A SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN WITH A DINE IN KITCHEN. LAMINATED FLOORING IN BEDROOMS AND TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT. NICE PATIO OVER LOOKING THE POOL AND LARGE FENCED BACKYARD FOR PRIVACY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, AND EXPRESS WAYS.