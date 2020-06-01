11407 WELLMAN DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

LOCATION, LOCATION!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, pool home is located in the desirable community of Random Oaks. This home features an open split floor plan with large Living Room, separate Dining room and 3 spacious bedrooms. It has volume ceilings, plenty of natural light and a view of the screened in pool and fully fenced rear yard. I-75, US-301 and the Selmon Expressway are literally 5 minutes away. Convenient to stores, restaurants and entertainment. LAWN AND POOL CARE INCLUDED. Will consider a SHORT TERM LEASE - terms and conditions will vary.