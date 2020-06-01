All apartments in Brandon
11407 WELLMAN DRIVE

11407 Wellman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11407 Wellman Drive, Brandon, FL 33578
Random Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
LOCATION, LOCATION!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, pool home is located in the desirable community of Random Oaks. This home features an open split floor plan with large Living Room, separate Dining room and 3 spacious bedrooms. It has volume ceilings, plenty of natural light and a view of the screened in pool and fully fenced rear yard. I-75, US-301 and the Selmon Expressway are literally 5 minutes away. Convenient to stores, restaurants and entertainment. LAWN AND POOL CARE INCLUDED. Will consider a SHORT TERM LEASE - terms and conditions will vary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE have any available units?
11407 WELLMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11407 WELLMAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11407 WELLMAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
