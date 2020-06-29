1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE

Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. This 3 BR/2.5BA townhome is located in the gated community of Alexandria Place. This 3bed/2.4bath townhome has 1,513 sq ft of generous living space and a 1 car garage. Spacious living area with new vinyl plank flooring and carpet. The master bedroom is oversized with a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom has dual sinks, walk-in shower, and garden tub. Washer and dryer included. Water, sewer, and garbage are included with rent. There is a community pool. Easy access to MacDill AFB, I-75, Crosstown Expressway, SR 60, shopping and dining. Call today to schedule your viewing. This one won't last long.