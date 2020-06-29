All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE

1135 Andrew Aviles Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1135 Andrew Aviles Circle, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. This 3 BR/2.5BA townhome is located in the gated community of Alexandria Place. This 3bed/2.4bath townhome has 1,513 sq ft of generous living space and a 1 car garage. Spacious living area with new vinyl plank flooring and carpet. The master bedroom is oversized with a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom has dual sinks, walk-in shower, and garden tub. Washer and dryer included. Water, sewer, and garbage are included with rent. There is a community pool. Easy access to MacDill AFB, I-75, Crosstown Expressway, SR 60, shopping and dining. Call today to schedule your viewing. This one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE have any available units?
1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE have?
Some of 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 ANDREW AVILES CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa