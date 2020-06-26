1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

In the heart of Brandon and newer gated community. This single family home is ready for new occupancy. 4 full bedrooms upstairs along with 2 baths. Laundry and .5 bath downstairs with separate Foyer and Great room off Kitchen. Granite counter tops and 42" cabinets top off this large open island kitchen. Separate breakfast nook right off the Kitchen. Carpet and tile. Very roomy for the square footage. Available 3/1/2020. Awesome Brandon location within one or two of miles of Causeway Blvd and the Mall. Everything that you need is just around the corner, as well as the interstate and crosstown to MacDill.