Last updated March 29 2020 at 8:01 PM

1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE

1132 Ballard Green Way · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Ballard Green Way, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
In the heart of Brandon and newer gated community. This single family home is ready for new occupancy. 4 full bedrooms upstairs along with 2 baths. Laundry and .5 bath downstairs with separate Foyer and Great room off Kitchen. Granite counter tops and 42" cabinets top off this large open island kitchen. Separate breakfast nook right off the Kitchen. Carpet and tile. Very roomy for the square footage. Available 3/1/2020. Awesome Brandon location within one or two of miles of Causeway Blvd and the Mall. Everything that you need is just around the corner, as well as the interstate and crosstown to MacDill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have any available units?
1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have?
Some of 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE offers parking.
Does 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 BALLARD GREEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
