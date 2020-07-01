All apartments in Brandon
1126 Ballard Green Pl

1126 Ballard Green Way · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Ballard Green Way, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single Family Home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a 2 car attached garage located in a gated community available for rent now! Fabulous Kitchen Design with 42" Staggered Maple Kitchen Cabinets with crown molding, GE Energy-Efficient Appliances including dishwasher, oven, microwave and refrigerator, Nice large Eat-in Kitchen, and a huge Pantry. 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom located on the first floor. Second floor has the remaining 4 bedrooms and 2 full bedrooms. Large Master Suite with walk in closet. Laundry room is equipped with a GE Energy-Efficient Washer and Dryer. This property is located within walking distance of Costco, LA Fitness, Restaurants, and Publix. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Ballard Green Pl have any available units?
1126 Ballard Green Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 Ballard Green Pl have?
Some of 1126 Ballard Green Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Ballard Green Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Ballard Green Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Ballard Green Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Ballard Green Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1126 Ballard Green Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Ballard Green Pl offers parking.
Does 1126 Ballard Green Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 Ballard Green Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Ballard Green Pl have a pool?
No, 1126 Ballard Green Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Ballard Green Pl have accessible units?
No, 1126 Ballard Green Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Ballard Green Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 Ballard Green Pl has units with dishwashers.

