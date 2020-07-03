All apartments in Brandon
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

108 Clocktower Unit 156

108 Clock Tower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

108 Clock Tower Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Russellwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
108 Clocktower Unit 156 Available 05/01/20 Ground Floor - Corner/End Unit - Upgraded 2/2 for Lease in Brandon, FL. - Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Brandon area. Property has been totally updated and upgraded. This unit is the only unit in the entire community with this layout and upgrades. The interior features laminate flooring throughout with tile in the wet area, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, oversize master bedroom with walk in closet and a closet system, master bathroom has walk in shower, and the property has a pool view. Rent includes water, trash, sewer, and comes with a full size front loader washer and dryer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3404466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Clocktower Unit 156 have any available units?
108 Clocktower Unit 156 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Clocktower Unit 156 have?
Some of 108 Clocktower Unit 156's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Clocktower Unit 156 currently offering any rent specials?
108 Clocktower Unit 156 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Clocktower Unit 156 pet-friendly?
No, 108 Clocktower Unit 156 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 108 Clocktower Unit 156 offer parking?
No, 108 Clocktower Unit 156 does not offer parking.
Does 108 Clocktower Unit 156 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Clocktower Unit 156 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Clocktower Unit 156 have a pool?
Yes, 108 Clocktower Unit 156 has a pool.
Does 108 Clocktower Unit 156 have accessible units?
No, 108 Clocktower Unit 156 does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Clocktower Unit 156 have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Clocktower Unit 156 does not have units with dishwashers.

