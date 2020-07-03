Amenities

108 Clocktower Unit 156 Available 05/01/20 Ground Floor - Corner/End Unit - Upgraded 2/2 for Lease in Brandon, FL. - Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Brandon area. Property has been totally updated and upgraded. This unit is the only unit in the entire community with this layout and upgrades. The interior features laminate flooring throughout with tile in the wet area, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, oversize master bedroom with walk in closet and a closet system, master bathroom has walk in shower, and the property has a pool view. Rent includes water, trash, sewer, and comes with a full size front loader washer and dryer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3404466)