Brandon, FL
10733 Avery Park Dr
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:48 AM

10733 Avery Park Dr

10733 Avery Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10733 Avery Park Dr, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in Avery Park, a gated community. This modern upgraded townhome has open floor plan downstairs with clear views through the sliding glass doors that open to a covered screened in patio. The kitchen features new white cabinets, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, oven, microwave and refrigerator. It also has a large center island with quartz counter tops and beautiful contemporary light fixtures. Upstairs, the master suite is very spacious and includes a large walk-in closet with a master bathroom with double vanity, linen closet, and views of the beautiful community pond. The utility room is conveniently located on the second floor with a brand new Samsung washer and dryer. Regular cable, lawn and pest service included. This townhome also features a 2 car attached garage with plenty of storage. You won't want to miss seeing this exquisitely updated townhome. This gated community has a dog park and playground. Walking distance to Winthrop Center with lots of restaurants, medical, retail, Publix, Starbucks, Walmart. Easy access to I-75, Brandon Town Center Mall, movie theater, Top Golf and more. 2 small dogs may be considered. Tenant responsible for water, sewer, trash and electricity.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10733 Avery Park Dr have any available units?
10733 Avery Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10733 Avery Park Dr have?
Some of 10733 Avery Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10733 Avery Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10733 Avery Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10733 Avery Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10733 Avery Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10733 Avery Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10733 Avery Park Dr offers parking.
Does 10733 Avery Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10733 Avery Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10733 Avery Park Dr have a pool?
No, 10733 Avery Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10733 Avery Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 10733 Avery Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10733 Avery Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10733 Avery Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
