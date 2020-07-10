10733 Avery Park Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in Avery Park, a gated community. This modern upgraded townhome has open floor plan downstairs with clear views through the sliding glass doors that open to a covered screened in patio. The kitchen features new white cabinets, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, oven, microwave and refrigerator. It also has a large center island with quartz counter tops and beautiful contemporary light fixtures. Upstairs, the master suite is very spacious and includes a large walk-in closet with a master bathroom with double vanity, linen closet, and views of the beautiful community pond. The utility room is conveniently located on the second floor with a brand new Samsung washer and dryer. Regular cable, lawn and pest service included. This townhome also features a 2 car attached garage with plenty of storage. You won't want to miss seeing this exquisitely updated townhome. This gated community has a dog park and playground. Walking distance to Winthrop Center with lots of restaurants, medical, retail, Publix, Starbucks, Walmart. Easy access to I-75, Brandon Town Center Mall, movie theater, Top Golf and more. 2 small dogs may be considered. Tenant responsible for water, sewer, trash and electricity.



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



