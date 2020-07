Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 105 Ridge Ct Brandon FL 33511

This lovely home has been waiting for you. Tile and carpet flooring and updated hardware are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features granite counters, modern appliances and rich wood cabinets. You'll love spending time with friends and family in the living room with a stylish fireplace. Don't wait, apply online today!