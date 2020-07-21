1045 Summer Breeze Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 to see this 4 bedroom home in South Ridge Community, Brandon. Very nice open floor plan with 3 bedrooms on one side and a full bath; and the master with full bath on the other side. Living Room/Dining Room overlooks large back yard with lake view. Kitchen has 42" cabinets, under counter lighting and granite countertops. Check out the large kitchen refrigerator and newer appliances in the eat in kitchen. This is definitely a must see home. Available for quick occupancy! Dogs considered