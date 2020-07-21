All apartments in Brandon
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM

1045 Summer Breeze Dr

1045 Summer Breeze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1045 Summer Breeze Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
South Ridge of Tampa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 to see this 4 bedroom home in South Ridge Community, Brandon. Very nice open floor plan with 3 bedrooms on one side and a full bath; and the master with full bath on the other side. Living Room/Dining Room overlooks large back yard with lake view. Kitchen has 42" cabinets, under counter lighting and granite countertops. Check out the large kitchen refrigerator and newer appliances in the eat in kitchen. This is definitely a must see home. Available for quick occupancy! Dogs considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Summer Breeze Dr have any available units?
1045 Summer Breeze Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 Summer Breeze Dr have?
Some of 1045 Summer Breeze Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 Summer Breeze Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Summer Breeze Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Summer Breeze Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 Summer Breeze Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1045 Summer Breeze Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1045 Summer Breeze Dr offers parking.
Does 1045 Summer Breeze Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 Summer Breeze Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Summer Breeze Dr have a pool?
No, 1045 Summer Breeze Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1045 Summer Breeze Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1045 Summer Breeze Dr has accessible units.
Does 1045 Summer Breeze Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 Summer Breeze Dr has units with dishwashers.
