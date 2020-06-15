All apartments in Brandon
Location

104 New Hope Road, Brandon, FL 33510

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 New Hope Road Brandon FL · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,700 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5658046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 New Hope Road have any available units?
104 New Hope Road has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 New Hope Road have?
Some of 104 New Hope Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 New Hope Road currently offering any rent specials?
104 New Hope Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 New Hope Road pet-friendly?
No, 104 New Hope Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 104 New Hope Road offer parking?
No, 104 New Hope Road does not offer parking.
Does 104 New Hope Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 New Hope Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 New Hope Road have a pool?
Yes, 104 New Hope Road has a pool.
Does 104 New Hope Road have accessible units?
No, 104 New Hope Road does not have accessible units.
Does 104 New Hope Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 New Hope Road has units with dishwashers.
