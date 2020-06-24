All apartments in Brandon
103 Melanie Lane
103 Melanie Lane

103 Melanie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

103 Melanie Lane, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances, so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com OR call our local office for more informaiton (813) 386-6478, ext. 1
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Melanie Lane have any available units?
103 Melanie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 103 Melanie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
103 Melanie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Melanie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Melanie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 103 Melanie Lane offer parking?
No, 103 Melanie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 103 Melanie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Melanie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Melanie Lane have a pool?
No, 103 Melanie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 103 Melanie Lane have accessible units?
No, 103 Melanie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Melanie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Melanie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Melanie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Melanie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
