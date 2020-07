Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

THIS IS THE RENTAL YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR / GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS / 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWN HOME WITH ATTACHED GARAGE AND SCREENED LANAI. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. NICE CABINETS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY. VENTURA BAY IS A SMALL, GATED COMMUNITY CONSISTING OF ONLY 206 TOWNHOMES. BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY POOL AREA