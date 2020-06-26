1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT

Amenities

Single family home located in the gated community of La Colina. This beautiful two story 2497 sq ftm "Massachusetts" home has five bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a loft upstairs and the master bedroom and bath downstairs and also a two car garage. All appliances are included ...... even the washer and dryer. Natural gas, tile roof, pavered brick driveway, walkway and front porch, fans, diagonal 18 "tile in first floor living area, Kitchen has 42 " cabinets ,with granite counters and 'TANKLESS WATER HEATER' . Full Bathrooms have granite counters. lawncare and irrigation of the home are included. The community has two gates, Tuscan style cabana, resort style pool , two dog parks, playground and trail!