Brandon, FL
1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT

1022 Oliveto Verdi Court · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Oliveto Verdi Court, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single family home located in the gated community of La Colina. This beautiful two story 2497 sq ftm "Massachusetts" home has five bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a loft upstairs and the master bedroom and bath downstairs and also a two car garage. All appliances are included ...... even the washer and dryer. Natural gas, tile roof, pavered brick driveway, walkway and front porch, fans, diagonal 18 "tile in first floor living area, Kitchen has 42 " cabinets ,with granite counters and 'TANKLESS WATER HEATER' . Full Bathrooms have granite counters. lawncare and irrigation of the home are included. The community has two gates, Tuscan style cabana, resort style pool , two dog parks, playground and trail!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT have any available units?
1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT have?
Some of 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT offers parking.
Does 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT has a pool.
Does 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT have accessible units?
No, 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 OLIVETO VERDI COURT has units with dishwashers.
