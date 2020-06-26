10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court hot tub

2/2 condo freshly renovated and ready for immediate move in! NEW flooring throughout (No Carpet) NEW paint, New light fixtures, washer/dryer, and a water view from the private lanai. This condo has a premium 3rd floor location that provides vaulting ceilings and No upstairs neighbors.



Courtney Palms is a sought after community, set back in a beautiful scenic setting with water features, mature landscaping, your private oasis. Amenities include resort style pool/spa, 24-hour gym, indoor basketball, and racquetball courts.



Conveniently located, minutes drive to Down Town of Tampa, Entrance to both I-75 and Crosstown right as you leave the community also endless choices for dining, shopping, and entertainment!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10201-courtney-palms-blvd-tampa-fl-33619-usa-unit-304/23ca1fd1-74c5-4e2a-ab27-992be236e97d



(RLNE5306185)