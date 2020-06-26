All apartments in Brandon
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard

10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
2/2 condo freshly renovated and ready for immediate move in! NEW flooring throughout (No Carpet) NEW paint, New light fixtures, washer/dryer, and a water view from the private lanai. This condo has a premium 3rd floor location that provides vaulting ceilings and No upstairs neighbors.

Courtney Palms is a sought after community, set back in a beautiful scenic setting with water features, mature landscaping, your private oasis. Amenities include resort style pool/spa, 24-hour gym, indoor basketball, and racquetball courts.

Conveniently located, minutes drive to Down Town of Tampa, Entrance to both I-75 and Crosstown right as you leave the community also endless choices for dining, shopping, and entertainment!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10201-courtney-palms-blvd-tampa-fl-33619-usa-unit-304/23ca1fd1-74c5-4e2a-ab27-992be236e97d

(RLNE5306185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard have any available units?
10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard have?
Some of 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10201 Courtney Palms Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

