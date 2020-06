Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Bright and open townhouse with tile throughout the first floor. Rent includes all appliances plus washer and dryer. Utilities included are basic cable, water, sewer and trash. Each of the 2 bedrooms has it's own bath and ceiling fan. Relax on the screened lanai and take in the birds and wild life, this unit does not back up to another unit. Valhalla is a gated community with a community pool. Conveniently located close to I75, cross town and I4.

