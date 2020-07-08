All apartments in Brandon
Last updated March 19 2019

1013 Croydonwood Circle

1013 Croydonwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Croydonwood Circle, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5b4ef23008 ----
Newly updated 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home in the heart of Brandon. Updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, new carpet and fresh paint is what you will find in this 1573 sq ft. beauty. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and opens to the family room. New carpet throughout and tile in all wet areas. Large fenced back yard has lots of potential for outdoor entertaining. Washer and dryer are included but not warranted. $75 per adult Re/Max application fee. Once approved $1550 rent will be due. and $1600 security deposit will be due at lease signing. Close to I-75, I-4, and the Crosstown. This home will not last long!! For more information contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters at 813-325-2457 or email JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Croydonwood Circle have any available units?
1013 Croydonwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Croydonwood Circle have?
Some of 1013 Croydonwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Croydonwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Croydonwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Croydonwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Croydonwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1013 Croydonwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Croydonwood Circle offers parking.
Does 1013 Croydonwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 Croydonwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Croydonwood Circle have a pool?
No, 1013 Croydonwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Croydonwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 1013 Croydonwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Croydonwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Croydonwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

