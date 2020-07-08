1013 Croydonwood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard garage

Newly updated 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home in the heart of Brandon. Updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, new carpet and fresh paint is what you will find in this 1573 sq ft. beauty. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and opens to the family room. New carpet throughout and tile in all wet areas. Large fenced back yard has lots of potential for outdoor entertaining. Washer and dryer are included but not warranted. $75 per adult Re/Max application fee. Once approved $1550 rent will be due. and $1600 security deposit will be due at lease signing. Close to I-75, I-4, and the Crosstown. This home will not last long!! For more information contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters at 813-325-2457 or email JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM