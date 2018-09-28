All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202

10125 Courtney Palms Blvd 202 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10125 Courtney Palms Blvd 202, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
media room
2BD / 2BA - Highly sought after 'Formosa' floor plan in beautiful Courtney Palms! Features lovely ceramic tiles, 42-inch cabinets, faux granite counters, open kitchen and large utility room. Comes complete with all major appliances including a full-size washer and dryer. This 24-hr controlled access community is beautifully landscaped with amenities galore including a resort-style sparkling swimming pool and spa with sun deck, scenic walking trails, state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, private movie theatre, indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to live in one of Tampa's Best! For more information on this property, please contact Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124. *** See the VIDEO TOUR of this home! ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 have any available units?
10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 have?
Some of 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 currently offering any rent specials?
10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 pet-friendly?
No, 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 offer parking?
No, 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 does not offer parking.
Does 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 have a pool?
Yes, 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 has a pool.
Does 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 have accessible units?
No, 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa