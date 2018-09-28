10125 Courtney Palms Boulevard #202

Amenities

2BD / 2BA - Highly sought after 'Formosa' floor plan in beautiful Courtney Palms! Features lovely ceramic tiles, 42-inch cabinets, faux granite counters, open kitchen and large utility room. Comes complete with all major appliances including a full-size washer and dryer. This 24-hr controlled access community is beautifully landscaped with amenities galore including a resort-style sparkling swimming pool and spa with sun deck, scenic walking trails, state-of-the-art fitness center, business center, private movie theatre, indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to live in one of Tampa's Best! For more information on this property, please contact Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124. *** See the VIDEO TOUR of this home! ***