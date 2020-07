Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with one car garage in an exceptionally well maintained community. Home features washer, dryer, microwave, and side-by-side refrigerator. Granite counter-tops in kitchen. Whole house water softener. Home backs to pond with great water views from the living room, master bedroom and screened in lanai. Community provides 2 pools and other recreation opportunities all in a gated community. Near I-75 the cross-town and I-4.