10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym pool racquetball court hot tub media room

Quiet gated community with full amenities. Located just minutes to downtown. Excellent floor plan w/water views. Beautiful floor plan w/2 BR/2BA features open kitchen w/42 inch cabinets, large pantry, breakfast bar & all appliances(incl. New Built-in microwave). Spacious & open Great Room features dining area w/built-in wall niche, large living area w/vaulted ceilings. Master BR is spacious & includes elegant master bath w/garden tub & walk-in closet. Hallway to spacious second bedroom includes a built-in study area w/desk & bookshelf. Other features include crown molding, ceramic tile, inside utility, security system & screened balcony overlooking a peaceful pond. The gated community offers a quiet resort lifestyle with pool & spa, sun deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, upscale executive business center, private movie theater, clubhouse, indoor basketball court, indoor racquetball court. Located just minutes to downtown, shopping & major commuter routes. Truly a must see!