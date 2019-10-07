10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE

Amenities
Quiet gated community with full amenities. Located just minutes to downtown. Excellent floor plan w/water views. Beautiful floor plan w/2 BR/2BA features open kitchen w/42 inch cabinets, large pantry, breakfast bar & all appliances(incl. New Built-in microwave). Spacious & open Great Room features dining area w/built-in wall niche, large living area w/vaulted ceilings. Master BR is spacious & includes elegant master bath w/garden tub & walk-in closet. Hallway to spacious second bedroom includes a built-in study area w/desk & bookshelf. Other features include crown molding, ceramic tile, inside utility, security system & screened balcony overlooking a peaceful pond. The gated community offers a quiet resort lifestyle with pool & spa, sun deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, upscale executive business center, private movie theater, clubhouse, indoor basketball court, indoor racquetball court. Located just minutes to downtown, shopping & major commuter routes. Truly a must see!