Brandon, FL
10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:24 PM

10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE

10105 Courtney Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10105 Courtney Oaks Circle, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
media room
Quiet gated community with full amenities. Located just minutes to downtown. Excellent floor plan w/water views. Beautiful floor plan w/2 BR/2BA features open kitchen w/42 inch cabinets, large pantry, breakfast bar & all appliances(incl. New Built-in microwave). Spacious & open Great Room features dining area w/built-in wall niche, large living area w/vaulted ceilings. Master BR is spacious & includes elegant master bath w/garden tub & walk-in closet. Hallway to spacious second bedroom includes a built-in study area w/desk & bookshelf. Other features include crown molding, ceramic tile, inside utility, security system & screened balcony overlooking a peaceful pond. The gated community offers a quiet resort lifestyle with pool & spa, sun deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, upscale executive business center, private movie theater, clubhouse, indoor basketball court, indoor racquetball court. Located just minutes to downtown, shopping & major commuter routes. Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE have any available units?
10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE have?
Some of 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10105 COURTNEY OAKS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
