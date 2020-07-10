10103 Courtney Oaks Cir Apt 304

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center gym pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

Very Spacious TOP Floor condo with Pond View! LARGE 1-bedroom floorplan with vaulted ceilings, custom 42" kitchen cabinets, beautiful faux granite counter-tops, spacious pantry, walk-in closet, garden bathtub, screened in balcony, full size washer and dryer and controlled gate access! Beautifully maintained community grounds that feature stunning scenic walking trails, a refreshing resort-style swimming pool and spa with sun deck, terrific fitness center, business center and indoor basketball and racquetball courts! For more information on this property, please contact Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!