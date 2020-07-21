All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1007 Coolwood Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1007 Coolwood Pl
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

1007 Coolwood Pl

1007 Coolwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

1007 Coolwood Place, Brandon, FL 33511
Heather Lakes at Brandon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Huge Yard! 1/2 OFF 1st Month's Rent!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE5192774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Coolwood Pl have any available units?
1007 Coolwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1007 Coolwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Coolwood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Coolwood Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Coolwood Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1007 Coolwood Pl offer parking?
No, 1007 Coolwood Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Coolwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Coolwood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Coolwood Pl have a pool?
No, 1007 Coolwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Coolwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 1007 Coolwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Coolwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Coolwood Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Coolwood Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Coolwood Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrandon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Apartments
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa