10023 Courtney Palms Blvd #303 Tampa, FL 33619 - Bright, 2 bedroom condo in the Courtney Palms Condo with a beautiful 3 floor view. Vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile floors in wet areas, full size washer and dryer, walk-in closets, spacious pantry, computer niches with high speed internet access, 24-hour controlled access community. Community amenities include Resort-style pool and spa with sun deck, fitness center, business center, Private movie theater, Indoor basketball court, scenic walking trails and beautiful lakeviews. Close to Crosstown and I-75. Minutes to Westfield Mall, restaurants and shopping centers. Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters application fee is $75 per adult. When approved $1300 rent is due and $1350 security deposit at move in. NON-SMOKERS ONLY. Very small pet considered. Non-aggressive breed. Must have vet records, be spayed/neutered and all per owner approval. $300 non-refundable pet fee due when approved. There is also a detached garage available for an additional $115 per month. If you have further questions, you can contact Jenny Clark at Jenny@TampaHomeHunters.com or call/text 813-325-2457



(RLNE5356425)