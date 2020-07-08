All apartments in Brandon
10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD
10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD

10021 Courtney Palms Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10021 Courtney Palms Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
New to Market - Gated Condo Community, Courtney Palms has 3 bedroom/2 bath on 1st floor. This condo has been recently renovated from ceiling to floor. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, granite counters and built in microwave. Spacious living room has built in desk area, perfect for those working from home. Dining room has built in shelving. Master has pond views, walk in closet, custom walk in showers, quartz counters - ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room.
Laundry room off kitchen has full size washer/dryer and additional shelving for storage. Enjoy your morning coffee on screened lanai with pond view. Additional storage closet off lanai.
Private garage could be added to the rent for an additional $125 monthly........steps away from your front door.
Courtney Palms has resort like pool/spa, state of the art gym, indoor basketball, indoor racquetball and perfect community for daily walks.
Located right outside the entrances to I75 and Crosstown so quick access to downtown Tampa/St Pete/Clearwater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have any available units?
10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

