10021 COURTNEY PALMS BOULEVARD

New to Market - Gated Condo Community, Courtney Palms has 3 bedroom/2 bath on 1st floor. This condo has been recently renovated from ceiling to floor. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, granite counters and built in microwave. Spacious living room has built in desk area, perfect for those working from home. Dining room has built in shelving. Master has pond views, walk in closet, custom walk in showers, quartz counters - ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room.

Laundry room off kitchen has full size washer/dryer and additional shelving for storage. Enjoy your morning coffee on screened lanai with pond view. Additional storage closet off lanai.

Private garage could be added to the rent for an additional $125 monthly........steps away from your front door.

Courtney Palms has resort like pool/spa, state of the art gym, indoor basketball, indoor racquetball and perfect community for daily walks.

Located right outside the entrances to I75 and Crosstown so quick access to downtown Tampa/St Pete/Clearwater.