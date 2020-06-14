/
107 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cortez, FL
Cortez
1 Unit Available
12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY
12312 Egret Harbour Way, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
Looking for a Quaint and Tranquil community? Stop right here. This beautiful 3BR/2BA town home located in Harbour Landing is ready for it's new occupant. Located less than 1 mile to the gorgeous Gulf beaches at Anna Maria Island. Huge 3 car garage.
Cortez
1 Unit Available
9604 CORTEZ ROAD W
9604 Cortez Road West, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1218 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled water front condo located at The Waterways! Florida living at it's very best. Bring your boat this rental comes with your own boat slip. Sip your coffee looking at beautiful Palma Sola Bay.
Cortez
1 Unit Available
9422 ANDOVER CIRCLE
9422 Andover Circle, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1242 sqft
Ground level furnished villa with glassed in patio and extra storage on carport. Clubhouse, pool, tennis conveniently located right outside the back door. Community offers numerous activities daily. Public beaches approximately 5 miles away.
1 Unit Available
37 Tidy island Bvd
37 Tidy Island Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2718 sqft
37 Tidy island Bvd Available 07/01/20 Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife.
1 Unit Available
710 FOX STREET
710 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1130 sqft
PEACOCK PARADISE! - VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. Lovely turnkey furnished 3-bedroom / 2-bath single family home in the desirable historic "Village" of Longboat Key.
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.
Cortez
1 Unit Available
8728 54TH AVENUE W
8728 54th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1561 sqft
Fully furnished 2BR/2BA ground floor condo in Bay Hollow. 3.1 miles from Anna Maria Island beaches. Small, private, peaceful community on canal with views of Tidy Island wildlife refuge.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3646 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3646 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2021 sqft
Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath home. There is a den which has been converted to a bedroom that has twin beds, but no closet. Master bedroom has king bed; master bath has separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks.
1 Unit Available
2500 GULF DRIVE N
2500 Gulf Drive North, Bradenton Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3080 sqft
Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa.
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4850 51 Street West #3206
4850 51st St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
964 sqft
Lake View 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Annual Rental Near IMG - Marvelous 2 BR/2 BA split plan, furnished Condo with peaceful views of the enormous lake! Features include a washer/dryer inside the unit, plentiful windows for natural light, covered parking
1 Unit Available
4401 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,800
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT GULF OF MEXICO VIEWS is what you see from this one bedroom/one bath condo on LONGBOAT KEY, directly on the beach. Turnkey furnished unit that has been updated and beautifully appointed. All new laminate wood flooring and tile throughout.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3780 Pinebrook Circle
3780 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Fully FURNISHED 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo. This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath, condo with a full size den is located on the 3rd floor with an absolutely amazing view of the golf course! The golf course is available for the renter to use.
1 Unit Available
5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5581 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
THE WICKER INN BEACH RESORT - A WEEKLY BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Charming Beachside Resort, Private Pool. Stunning Beach.
1 Unit Available
3804 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3804 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1133 sqft
BEACH-SIDE CONDO RENTAL. Stunning beach views from this sunny and bright 2nd floor condo only steps to the beach! 2-bedroom, 2-bath turnkey furnished unit with lovely Gulf views from kitchen, dining room, living room and master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
5200 GULF DRIVE
5200 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1057 sqft
Imagine sunsets like this everyday!!! Enjoy Paradise in this furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath with a fabulous gulf view gulf located in the heart of Holmes Beach in the Martinique(South). Near trolley stop, local shopping and restaurants.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4401 46TH AVENUE W
4401 46th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
2bed/2bath condo at Shorewalk. Heated pool, tennis courts, water views. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Prefer 2 year lease but willing to do a 1 year.
1 Unit Available
571 SAINT JUDES DRIVE
571 St Judes Drive, Longboat Key, FL
Studio
$1,500
391 sqft
Affordable living on Longboat Key Turnkey furnished efficiency with private beach access across the street, next to Durant Park. Easy walk to restaurants and shopping. Six month minimum lease.
1 Unit Available
5903 43RD STREET W
5903 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
NICELY FURNISHED VILLA ON THE IMG GOLF COURSE. PRIVATE POOL (MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN THE RENT). GREAT VIEWS OF A LAKE AND WIDE OPEN FAIRWAYS! SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH THEIR OWN BATHS.
Perico
1 Unit Available
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2072 sqft
Easy to see and show even with social distancing. Check it out.
1 Unit Available
5706 11TH AVENUE W
5706 11th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1690 sqft
Incredible opportunity, 2 bedrooms 2 bath single-family home in a beautifully landscaped****** 55+COMMUNITY, THIS IS A THREE TO SIX MONTH RENTAL ONLY.
Terminal Park
1 Unit Available
2306 16TH STREET COURT W
2306 16th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
565 sqft
Furnished mobile home in the 55+ community of Tropical Palms in Bradenton for annual rental only. This adorable mobile home has everything you could need. Lovely wood laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.
1 Unit Available
5400 34TH STREET W
5400 34th Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1245 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor FURNISHED condo located in Morton Village. This is a 55+ community. 2BR/2BA assigned parking. Heated community pool. Great location by plenty of retail stores and restaurants. Short ride to Gorgeous Anna Maria Island.
