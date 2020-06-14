/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM
149 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palmetto, FL
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
1615 4TH STREET W
1615 4th Street West, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2174 sqft
Beautiful Amazing Riverfront Home. This home has been totally remodeled and provide amazing breath taking views of the river. This home comes fully furnished with beds, couches, tables silver ware, televisions, and much much more etc.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
3407 W 10TH LANE
3407 10th Lane West, Palmetto, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2604 sqft
LUXURY MODEL TOWNHOME READY FOR OCCUPANCY SOON ** TURNKEY FURNISHED, HIGH END EVERYTHING ** JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND TOOTHBRUSH :) You will fall in love with this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2700ft2 townhome located just off Snead Island.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
1701 EDGEWATER LANE
1701 Edgewater Lane, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1547 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED TURN KEY FURNISHED VILLA IN TERRA CEIA GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. PEACEFUL SETTING AND NEAR COMMUNITY POOL. LAKE AND GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM THE SPACIOUS LANAI.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1030 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful terrace condo in sought after Tidewater Preserve community. This fourth floor, turnkey furnished condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a split floor plan.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1010 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Be the First to rent a Brand-New beautifully fully furnished Luxury 2/2 Condo in Beautiful Tidewater Preserve***4th Floor unit with breathtaking views of the Manatee River. Smart Home Technology.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Bradenton
1 Unit Available
808 3RD AVENUE W
808 3rd Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1535 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RIVER DANCE. ANNUAL TURNKEY FURNISHED (TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC). SEASONAL NOV. - APRIL $3,500 MO. + 12% RESORT TAX (ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED). Luxurious 2 BR/2BA 8th. Floor Condo in the award winning River Dance bldg. (2016 Fla.
Results within 5 miles of Palmetto
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4850 51 Street West #3206
4850 51st St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
964 sqft
Lake View 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Annual Rental Near IMG - Marvelous 2 BR/2 BA split plan, furnished Condo with peaceful views of the enormous lake! Features include a washer/dryer inside the unit, plentiful windows for natural light, covered parking
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
5226 5th Street Cir W Lot 13
5226 5th St Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
1100 sqft
One Bedroom mobile home immaculately maintained. Large expansive Kitchen and Living room with additional Florida Room attached. Furnished or Unfurnished. Call now!!
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6807 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
6807 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Stunning, yet comfortable and relaxing, second floor unit with cathedral ceilings! Front and Rear screened porches are just "frosting on the cake" for this beautiful unit with direct view of the golf course and partial view of the pond! Furnished
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3780 Pinebrook Circle
3780 Pinebrook Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Fully FURNISHED 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo. This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath, condo with a full size den is located on the 3rd floor with an absolutely amazing view of the golf course! The golf course is available for the renter to use.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4401 46TH AVENUE W
4401 46th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
2bed/2bath condo at Shorewalk. Heated pool, tennis courts, water views. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Prefer 2 year lease but willing to do a 1 year.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5706 11TH AVENUE W
5706 11th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1690 sqft
Incredible opportunity, 2 bedrooms 2 bath single-family home in a beautifully landscaped****** 55+COMMUNITY, THIS IS A THREE TO SIX MONTH RENTAL ONLY.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Terminal Park
1 Unit Available
2306 16TH STREET COURT W
2306 16th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
565 sqft
Furnished mobile home in the 55+ community of Tropical Palms in Bradenton for annual rental only. This adorable mobile home has everything you could need. Lovely wood laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5400 34TH STREET W
5400 34th Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1245 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor FURNISHED condo located in Morton Village. This is a 55+ community. 2BR/2BA assigned parking. Heated community pool. Great location by plenty of retail stores and restaurants. Short ride to Gorgeous Anna Maria Island.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4753 SABAL KEY DRIVE
4753 Sabal Key Drive, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Gated Community! Adorable Sabal Harbour Townhome, Freshly Painted, 2/1.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
6611 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1334 sqft
Available Winter 2021 season! This first floor unit is extremely well taken care of, and furnished to ensure you receive the comfort you desire during your next Florida vacation.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W
5135 55th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2685 sqft
Beautifully furnished and meticulously taken care of single family home in desired location near the IMG in Bradenton. The owners are away for several months and offer their home for rent.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD
4460 Fairways Boulevard, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1256 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom condo in The Fairways of Pinebrook available fully furnished or unfurnished.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7423 WESTWOOD DRIVE
7423 Westwood Drive, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1064 sqft
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath furnished home in the age qualified Resort community of Colony Cove. Home is on a corner lot overlooking neighborhood. Light neutral tones in carpeting, laminate and tile flooring. Front and back patios.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7019 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE
7019 River Hammock Lane, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
Are you a golfer? Spectacular lake view! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Brookside unit offers a transferable full membership for $200. which the owner will pay.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6705 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
6705 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1561 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING . Highly desirable River Strand -Golf, tennis and social membership with this unit for a $200 transfer fee. Available May 1, 2019-12/31/2019.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Oneco
1 Unit Available
716 49TH AVENUE W
716 49th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Don't miss this delightfully landscaped 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Fair Lane Acres.
