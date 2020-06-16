22 Colonial Club Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool elevator pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool pool table bbq/grill

This is the perfect place to enjoy the Florida lifestyle! Spacious 1 Bedroom,1.5 Bath Condo on ground floor in Colonial Club. Community Features Saltwater Pool & Clubhouse overlook the intracoastal. Active 55+ community with Gym, Billiard room & Library. BBQ Grills. Relax and watch the boats go by new seawall and sidewalk along the Intracoastal or enjoy Downtown Delray just 5 minutes away,minutes to Tropical Beaches,Shopping,Dining. Includes Water & Basic Cable. Credit score m.ust be 675 or higher