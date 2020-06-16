All apartments in Boynton Beach
Find more places like 22 Colonial Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boynton Beach, FL
/
22 Colonial Club Drive
Last updated April 27 2020 at 7:10 PM

22 Colonial Club Drive

22 Colonial Club Drive · (561) 312-4388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boynton Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

22 Colonial Club Drive, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
This is the perfect place to enjoy the Florida lifestyle! Spacious 1 Bedroom,1.5 Bath Condo on ground floor in Colonial Club. Community Features Saltwater Pool & Clubhouse overlook the intracoastal. Active 55+ community with Gym, Billiard room & Library. BBQ Grills. Relax and watch the boats go by new seawall and sidewalk along the Intracoastal or enjoy Downtown Delray just 5 minutes away,minutes to Tropical Beaches,Shopping,Dining. Includes Water & Basic Cable. Credit score m.ust be 675 or higher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Colonial Club Drive have any available units?
22 Colonial Club Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Colonial Club Drive have?
Some of 22 Colonial Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Colonial Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22 Colonial Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Colonial Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22 Colonial Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 22 Colonial Club Drive offer parking?
No, 22 Colonial Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22 Colonial Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Colonial Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Colonial Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22 Colonial Club Drive has a pool.
Does 22 Colonial Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 22 Colonial Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Colonial Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Colonial Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Colonial Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Colonial Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22 Colonial Club Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
ARIUM Boynton Beach
10206 Stonehenge Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Quantum Lake Villas
2700 Quantum Lakes Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road
Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Similar Pages

Boynton Beach 1 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 Bedrooms
Boynton Beach Apartments with PoolBoynton Beach Pet Friendly Places
Boynton Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Quantum Park At Boynton BeachRenaissance Commons
Boynton Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity