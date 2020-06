Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool bocce court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court gym pool internet access tennis court

Beautiful and quiet San Remo Villa, small neighborhood, close to shopping, beaches, restaurants, airport.

Community has tennis, resort pool, fitness center. Mature landscaping and excellent property management

make this a desired place to live. Only 351 units and annual leases are hard to get. This home has tile through out

and a professionally landscaped private backyard. Annual rent now includes basic cable and internet.