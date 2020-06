Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to Nirvana!!!!! This outstanding home in the sky is waiting for you! Weather for an annual lease or for a seasonal pleasure, this furnished beauty with outstanding views of Bonita Bay and the 2400 acres of parks and preserves will delight you. Enchantingly spacious this 3 bedroom and 3 bath unit will give you the room you need to enjoy. Decorated with a tropical flare, every angel of this unit will delight your eye. The unobstructed views will set your spirits to soar with joy every moment you enter this home. This home can be yours for a short stay or for a year. You decide and enjoy!!