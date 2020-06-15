All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 3881 KENS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
3881 KENS WAY
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3881 KENS WAY

3881 Kens Way · (239) 776-5077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3881 Kens Way, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4201 · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1411 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
This END UNIT 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo with screened lanai overlooking tropical pool is your answer to a relaxed vacation – one of the very few units that offer a spiral case to your own private patio, too. 1 mile to beautiful Bonita Beach and the fun Doc’s Beach House. The unit has a split bedroom floor plan and is stylishly furnished & decorated. Cable television & wireless internet access, laundry inside the unit, a clean kitchen and a ground-level storage closet equipped with beach chairs. Centrally located for all of the conveniences you might need as well as having great access to all of the activities or points of interest in the area that you might want to check out while you’re on vacation. Be as active as you want to be or relax on your vacation in Paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3881 KENS WAY have any available units?
3881 KENS WAY has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3881 KENS WAY have?
Some of 3881 KENS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3881 KENS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3881 KENS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3881 KENS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3881 KENS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 3881 KENS WAY offer parking?
No, 3881 KENS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3881 KENS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3881 KENS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3881 KENS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3881 KENS WAY has a pool.
Does 3881 KENS WAY have accessible units?
No, 3881 KENS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3881 KENS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3881 KENS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3881 KENS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3881 KENS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3881 KENS WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity