3881 KENS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

This END UNIT 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo with screened lanai overlooking tropical pool is your answer to a relaxed vacation – one of the very few units that offer a spiral case to your own private patio, too. 1 mile to beautiful Bonita Beach and the fun Doc’s Beach House. The unit has a split bedroom floor plan and is stylishly furnished & decorated. Cable television & wireless internet access, laundry inside the unit, a clean kitchen and a ground-level storage closet equipped with beach chairs. Centrally located for all of the conveniences you might need as well as having great access to all of the activities or points of interest in the area that you might want to check out while you’re on vacation. Be as active as you want to be or relax on your vacation in Paradise!