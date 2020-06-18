All apartments in Bonita Springs
3480 Cedar Lake CT
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:17 PM

3480 Cedar Lake CT

3480 Cedar Lake Court · (239) 287-9234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3480 Cedar Lake Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Pelican Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
Best location in Longlake Village, private, end of cul-de-sac in community of 56 single family VILLAS, with 2-car garages, this completely updated Villa has everything to offer, from brand new 25' long kitchen w/quartzite and tiled backsplash, luxury vinyl plank flooring, great room wood floors, tiled master bath, crown moulding throughout w/newer baseboard, solar tube light in great room, plantation shutters, hurricane shutters on tiled lanai, pavers on driveway and walkways. all located in Pelican Landing with fabulous amenities including our private Beach w/pavilion, free tennis, community state of the art fitness facilities, pickleball, bocceball, canoe and kayak park, 24 hour security with 3 main gates access close walk to all restaurants and low quarterly and annual fees which include cable and internet. Available December 2020 and January 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3480 Cedar Lake CT have any available units?
3480 Cedar Lake CT has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3480 Cedar Lake CT have?
Some of 3480 Cedar Lake CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3480 Cedar Lake CT currently offering any rent specials?
3480 Cedar Lake CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3480 Cedar Lake CT pet-friendly?
No, 3480 Cedar Lake CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 3480 Cedar Lake CT offer parking?
Yes, 3480 Cedar Lake CT does offer parking.
Does 3480 Cedar Lake CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3480 Cedar Lake CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3480 Cedar Lake CT have a pool?
No, 3480 Cedar Lake CT does not have a pool.
Does 3480 Cedar Lake CT have accessible units?
No, 3480 Cedar Lake CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3480 Cedar Lake CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3480 Cedar Lake CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3480 Cedar Lake CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3480 Cedar Lake CT does not have units with air conditioning.
