3480 Cedar Lake CT

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court gym parking garage internet access tennis court

Best location in Longlake Village, private, end of cul-de-sac in community of 56 single family VILLAS, with 2-car garages, this completely updated Villa has everything to offer, from brand new 25' long kitchen w/quartzite and tiled backsplash, luxury vinyl plank flooring, great room wood floors, tiled master bath, crown moulding throughout w/newer baseboard, solar tube light in great room, plantation shutters, hurricane shutters on tiled lanai, pavers on driveway and walkways. all located in Pelican Landing with fabulous amenities including our private Beach w/pavilion, free tennis, community state of the art fitness facilities, pickleball, bocceball, canoe and kayak park, 24 hour security with 3 main gates access close walk to all restaurants and low quarterly and annual fees which include cable and internet. Available December 2020 and January 2021