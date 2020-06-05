All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 28100 Pine Haven WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
28100 Pine Haven WAY
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:36 PM

28100 Pine Haven WAY

28100 Pine Haven Way · (239) 595-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

28100 Pine Haven Way, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Welcome to Pine Haven of Bonita Springs....this fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium, with in-unit laundry, and screened lanai with storage, plus additional storage, is just waiting for you. Pools, tennis, and all in a gated community just minutes from shopping and the Gulf of Mexico...The Prado, the Promenade, and so much more...minutes to Naples at 5th Avenue and 3rd Street South.

Fees tied to this transaction: $500 refundable security deposit to COA. Security of $1250 due at signing. $150 application fee to the COA. $75 background check, per adult over age 18, residing at the property to the HOA. $50 per person, per adult over 18 years residing at the property to Unite Real Estate Infinity. IF A PET IS INVOLVED: $250 REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT TO UNITED REAL ESTATE INFINITY AND $100 NON REFUNDABLE TO COA. NONSMOKING UNIT. YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO CARRY RENTERS INSURANCE AND IF YOU HAVE A DOG, BITE INSURANCE. Household income must be higher than $3600 per month to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28100 Pine Haven WAY have any available units?
28100 Pine Haven WAY has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28100 Pine Haven WAY have?
Some of 28100 Pine Haven WAY's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28100 Pine Haven WAY currently offering any rent specials?
28100 Pine Haven WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28100 Pine Haven WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 28100 Pine Haven WAY is pet friendly.
Does 28100 Pine Haven WAY offer parking?
No, 28100 Pine Haven WAY does not offer parking.
Does 28100 Pine Haven WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28100 Pine Haven WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28100 Pine Haven WAY have a pool?
Yes, 28100 Pine Haven WAY has a pool.
Does 28100 Pine Haven WAY have accessible units?
No, 28100 Pine Haven WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 28100 Pine Haven WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 28100 Pine Haven WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28100 Pine Haven WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 28100 Pine Haven WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28100 Pine Haven WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity