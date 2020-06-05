28100 Pine Haven WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Welcome to Pine Haven of Bonita Springs....this fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium, with in-unit laundry, and screened lanai with storage, plus additional storage, is just waiting for you. Pools, tennis, and all in a gated community just minutes from shopping and the Gulf of Mexico...The Prado, the Promenade, and so much more...minutes to Naples at 5th Avenue and 3rd Street South.



Fees tied to this transaction: $500 refundable security deposit to COA. Security of $1250 due at signing. $150 application fee to the COA. $75 background check, per adult over age 18, residing at the property to the HOA. $50 per person, per adult over 18 years residing at the property to Unite Real Estate Infinity. IF A PET IS INVOLVED: $250 REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT TO UNITED REAL ESTATE INFINITY AND $100 NON REFUNDABLE TO COA. NONSMOKING UNIT. YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO CARRY RENTERS INSURANCE AND IF YOU HAVE A DOG, BITE INSURANCE. Household income must be higher than $3600 per month to qualify.