28070 Edenderry CT

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

***Social Membership***

Step into this beautiful Victoria model home. With solid surface flooring throughout, tray ceilings and

crown molding you are sure to impress! The great room features an island for informal dining and the formal dining area is gracious. Plantation shutters, and granite are just some of the fantastic custom features. Split bedrooms with a gorgeous master suite and a spa oasis master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, dual vanities and large walk in closet. The views of the large lake are amazing from the

large lanai with summer kitchen and private outside pool bath.



Social membership is included at one of the premier communities in SW Florida. Yours to enjoy, tennis, sauna, full service spa, fitness center and club amenities with cards, social activities director, formal and informal dining and more. The clubhouse pool is spectacular with zero entry & rock waterfall divider to the lap lanes,

poolside bar/grill and private cabanas available.



Awesome location close to the Gulf, shopping, dining and RSW airport.