Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

28070 Edenderry CT

28070 Edenderry Court · (260) 417-1603
Location

28070 Edenderry Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
***Social Membership***
Step into this beautiful Victoria model home. With solid surface flooring throughout, tray ceilings and
crown molding you are sure to impress! The great room features an island for informal dining and the formal dining area is gracious. Plantation shutters, and granite are just some of the fantastic custom features. Split bedrooms with a gorgeous master suite and a spa oasis master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, dual vanities and large walk in closet. The views of the large lake are amazing from the
large lanai with summer kitchen and private outside pool bath.

Social membership is included at one of the premier communities in SW Florida. Yours to enjoy, tennis, sauna, full service spa, fitness center and club amenities with cards, social activities director, formal and informal dining and more. The clubhouse pool is spectacular with zero entry & rock waterfall divider to the lap lanes,
poolside bar/grill and private cabanas available.

Awesome location close to the Gulf, shopping, dining and RSW airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28070 Edenderry CT have any available units?
28070 Edenderry CT has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28070 Edenderry CT have?
Some of 28070 Edenderry CT's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28070 Edenderry CT currently offering any rent specials?
28070 Edenderry CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28070 Edenderry CT pet-friendly?
No, 28070 Edenderry CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28070 Edenderry CT offer parking?
No, 28070 Edenderry CT does not offer parking.
Does 28070 Edenderry CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28070 Edenderry CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28070 Edenderry CT have a pool?
Yes, 28070 Edenderry CT has a pool.
Does 28070 Edenderry CT have accessible units?
No, 28070 Edenderry CT does not have accessible units.
Does 28070 Edenderry CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 28070 Edenderry CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28070 Edenderry CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 28070 Edenderry CT does not have units with air conditioning.
