Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

28043 Edenderry Ct.

28043 Edenderry Ct · (239) 221-8642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28043 Edenderry Ct, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28043 Edenderry Ct. · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2246 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Bonita National Golf & Country Club !!! - Available Vacation Rental--Seasonal & Off Seasonal Rental available in Bonita National Golf & Country Club. Amenities includes Clubhouse with Formal/Casual Dining, Beach Entry Resort Pool, Fitness & Aerobics Centers, Poolside Café’ Bar & Grill, 8 tennis courts, 18 hole Championship course, Full Service Spa, social clubs & fitness classes.. Don’t forget the shuttle to the beach! The Isabella is a perfect size home with an open concept floorplan and 2 car garage. Luxury cabinetry, plank tile flooring in the entire house, upgraded paint, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Dark wood shelving in closets, blinds, and hurricane impact windows & doors. Beautiful water view complete with outdoor kitchen, wood ceiling lanai, pool & spa! Complete with Social membership included. Fully furnished and listed for $7,500/ month Jan-April 2021. Also available from May 2020- December 2020 @ $5,000/month. Book this beauty Today!!

(RLNE5764325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28043 Edenderry Ct. have any available units?
28043 Edenderry Ct. has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28043 Edenderry Ct. have?
Some of 28043 Edenderry Ct.'s amenities include putting green, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28043 Edenderry Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
28043 Edenderry Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28043 Edenderry Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 28043 Edenderry Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28043 Edenderry Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 28043 Edenderry Ct. offers parking.
Does 28043 Edenderry Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28043 Edenderry Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28043 Edenderry Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 28043 Edenderry Ct. has a pool.
Does 28043 Edenderry Ct. have accessible units?
No, 28043 Edenderry Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 28043 Edenderry Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 28043 Edenderry Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28043 Edenderry Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 28043 Edenderry Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
