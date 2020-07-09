28043 Edenderry Ct.

Amenities
Bonita National Golf & Country Club !!! - Available Vacation Rental--Seasonal & Off Seasonal Rental available in Bonita National Golf & Country Club. Amenities includes Clubhouse with Formal/Casual Dining, Beach Entry Resort Pool, Fitness & Aerobics Centers, Poolside Café’ Bar & Grill, 8 tennis courts, 18 hole Championship course, Full Service Spa, social clubs & fitness classes.. Don’t forget the shuttle to the beach! The Isabella is a perfect size home with an open concept floorplan and 2 car garage. Luxury cabinetry, plank tile flooring in the entire house, upgraded paint, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Dark wood shelving in closets, blinds, and hurricane impact windows & doors. Beautiful water view complete with outdoor kitchen, wood ceiling lanai, pool & spa! Complete with Social membership included. Fully furnished and listed for $7,500/ month Jan-April 2021. Also available from May 2020- December 2020 @ $5,000/month. Book this beauty Today!!
(RLNE5764325)