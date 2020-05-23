All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 27853 Luke ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
27853 Luke ST
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:33 PM

27853 Luke ST

27853 Luke Street · (239) 287-6441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

27853 Luke Street, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS TOTALLY REMODELED DUPLEX NOW AVAILABLE - ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED - Both Sides are Available - Each Unit has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Large Screened Lanai and a Potential 4 Car Garage - 1181 Sq FT - See Floor Plans. This well maintained property has many fabulous upgrades including: New AC Systems, Tile and Wood Throughout, Open Floor Plan, Updated Lighting and Fans, New Dimmers and Switches, Plantation Shutters, Walk-In Closets, Freshly Painted, and Commercial Grade LED Lighting. The Kitchens have Huge Islands with Quartz or Special Epoxy Counters, Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances on one side, Pantry's, Recessed Lighting and New faucets. The Master Bathrooms have New or Updated Showers, High Profile Sinks, Quartz Counters and New Fixtures. Newer Water Heaters. Laundry Rooms are inside the residences. Irrigation System for the yard and Landscaping. So many upgrades to list. Nearby Boat Ramp. West of 41 and close to the Beach, Restaurants and Shopping. Call for Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27853 Luke ST have any available units?
27853 Luke ST has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27853 Luke ST have?
Some of 27853 Luke ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27853 Luke ST currently offering any rent specials?
27853 Luke ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27853 Luke ST pet-friendly?
No, 27853 Luke ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 27853 Luke ST offer parking?
Yes, 27853 Luke ST does offer parking.
Does 27853 Luke ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27853 Luke ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27853 Luke ST have a pool?
No, 27853 Luke ST does not have a pool.
Does 27853 Luke ST have accessible units?
No, 27853 Luke ST does not have accessible units.
Does 27853 Luke ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27853 Luke ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 27853 Luke ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27853 Luke ST has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 27853 Luke ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity