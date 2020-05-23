27853 Luke ST

Amenities

GORGEOUS TOTALLY REMODELED DUPLEX NOW AVAILABLE - ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED - Both Sides are Available - Each Unit has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Large Screened Lanai and a Potential 4 Car Garage - 1181 Sq FT - See Floor Plans. This well maintained property has many fabulous upgrades including: New AC Systems, Tile and Wood Throughout, Open Floor Plan, Updated Lighting and Fans, New Dimmers and Switches, Plantation Shutters, Walk-In Closets, Freshly Painted, and Commercial Grade LED Lighting. The Kitchens have Huge Islands with Quartz or Special Epoxy Counters, Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances on one side, Pantry's, Recessed Lighting and New faucets. The Master Bathrooms have New or Updated Showers, High Profile Sinks, Quartz Counters and New Fixtures. Newer Water Heaters. Laundry Rooms are inside the residences. Irrigation System for the yard and Landscaping. So many upgrades to list. Nearby Boat Ramp. West of 41 and close to the Beach, Restaurants and Shopping. Call for Details.