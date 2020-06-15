All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:21 AM

27260 Oak Knoll DR

27260 Oak Knoll Drive · (239) 273-3832
Location

27260 Oak Knoll Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Bay

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$17,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3728 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
Residents will enjoy a variety of Bonita Bay's wonderful amenities including; the miles of walking and bike paths, use of the tennis courts situated at Riverwalk Park, the private beach on Bonita Beach and the bus shuttle that taxis residents to and from the community. The beach club provides lounge chairs, restrooms and showers, charcoal grills and gazebos with picnic tables. Three waterfront recreational areas on the property. Spring Creek which offer the canoe and kayak launches, canoes are available at the North Gate. Riverwalk Park offer lighted tennis courts, fishing piers, children playground and a 12 station cardiovascular exercise area that runs along the Imperial River. Estero Park offers a pavilion, picnic area, butterfly park and boardwalk to the Estero Bay. A variety of social activities are available to you through the community activities center at Bonita Bay (fees may apply) from cooking classes, game tickets, shopping excursions, etc. Find out what's happening during your stay at Bonita Bay! Ft. Myers airport is approx. 30 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27260 Oak Knoll DR have any available units?
27260 Oak Knoll DR has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27260 Oak Knoll DR have?
Some of 27260 Oak Knoll DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27260 Oak Knoll DR currently offering any rent specials?
27260 Oak Knoll DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27260 Oak Knoll DR pet-friendly?
No, 27260 Oak Knoll DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 27260 Oak Knoll DR offer parking?
No, 27260 Oak Knoll DR does not offer parking.
Does 27260 Oak Knoll DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27260 Oak Knoll DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27260 Oak Knoll DR have a pool?
No, 27260 Oak Knoll DR does not have a pool.
Does 27260 Oak Knoll DR have accessible units?
No, 27260 Oak Knoll DR does not have accessible units.
Does 27260 Oak Knoll DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27260 Oak Knoll DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 27260 Oak Knoll DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 27260 Oak Knoll DR does not have units with air conditioning.
