27260 Oak Knoll DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym playground tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground bbq/grill tennis court

Residents will enjoy a variety of Bonita Bay's wonderful amenities including; the miles of walking and bike paths, use of the tennis courts situated at Riverwalk Park, the private beach on Bonita Beach and the bus shuttle that taxis residents to and from the community. The beach club provides lounge chairs, restrooms and showers, charcoal grills and gazebos with picnic tables. Three waterfront recreational areas on the property. Spring Creek which offer the canoe and kayak launches, canoes are available at the North Gate. Riverwalk Park offer lighted tennis courts, fishing piers, children playground and a 12 station cardiovascular exercise area that runs along the Imperial River. Estero Park offers a pavilion, picnic area, butterfly park and boardwalk to the Estero Bay. A variety of social activities are available to you through the community activities center at Bonita Bay (fees may apply) from cooking classes, game tickets, shopping excursions, etc. Find out what's happening during your stay at Bonita Bay! Ft. Myers airport is approx. 30 minutes away.