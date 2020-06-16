All apartments in Bonita Springs
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
26380 New Orleans DR
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:50 AM

26380 New Orleans DR

26380 New Orleans Drive · (239) 494-3433
Location

26380 New Orleans Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
parking
pool
putting green
tennis court
**CARPET IS BEING REPLACED WITH NEW VINYL/LAMINATE FLOORING** Highly desirable area of Southwest Florida! This 55+ community (only 1 person is required to be of 55 or older, but no kids allowed) is located in the heart of Bonita Springs, just miles from the beach and blocks from entertainment, shopping and eateries. This home boasts 1400 sqft with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths along with an attached carport. Washer and dryer are also included in the low price! Southern Pines is a gated community off Imperial Parkway. The community has many amenities including a community pool, two tennis courts, bocce courts, putting green and more! Available for a June 1 move in. Annual rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26380 New Orleans DR have any available units?
26380 New Orleans DR has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26380 New Orleans DR have?
Some of 26380 New Orleans DR's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26380 New Orleans DR currently offering any rent specials?
26380 New Orleans DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26380 New Orleans DR pet-friendly?
No, 26380 New Orleans DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 26380 New Orleans DR offer parking?
Yes, 26380 New Orleans DR does offer parking.
Does 26380 New Orleans DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26380 New Orleans DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26380 New Orleans DR have a pool?
Yes, 26380 New Orleans DR has a pool.
Does 26380 New Orleans DR have accessible units?
No, 26380 New Orleans DR does not have accessible units.
Does 26380 New Orleans DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26380 New Orleans DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 26380 New Orleans DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 26380 New Orleans DR does not have units with air conditioning.
