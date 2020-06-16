26380 New Orleans DR

Amenities

**CARPET IS BEING REPLACED WITH NEW VINYL/LAMINATE FLOORING** Highly desirable area of Southwest Florida! This 55+ community (only 1 person is required to be of 55 or older, but no kids allowed) is located in the heart of Bonita Springs, just miles from the beach and blocks from entertainment, shopping and eateries. This home boasts 1400 sqft with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths along with an attached carport. Washer and dryer are also included in the low price! Southern Pines is a gated community off Imperial Parkway. The community has many amenities including a community pool, two tennis courts, bocce courts, putting green and more! Available for a June 1 move in. Annual rental.