25900 Hickory Blvd BLVD

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Beautiful beachfront property with spectacular views and memorable sunsets. Please note: Must be rented 30 days or more. Enjoy the view of the Gulf of Mexico from the large balcony area, the roomy and comfortable condo itself or just walk right on out to the beach! Watching the dolphins and wildlife, fishing along the shore, searching for seashells, enjoying the ocean or the in ground pool area, or walking along beautiful Bonita Beach for miles. Boat rentals are available right across the street.

While preparing meals, you will still be able to see the beach and ocean. This unit has an updated and roomy kitchen with granite counter tops. Sit along the breakfast bar area for a quick snack or for a meal. New carpet and paint throughout. The comfortable living room and master bedrom have beautiful views of the ocean. The master bedroom has a King bed and walk in closet area. A second bedroom offers two twin size beds and walk in closet area also. Cable and Wifi are available. Condo is fully furnished and very comfortable with a desirable layout.