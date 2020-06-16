25182 Golf Lake CIR

Amenities

Bonita Springs Area -Short term rental available NOW! Located in the quaint community of The Greens at Bonita Springs, The moment you step into this home you will be impressed by the vaulted ceilings and open living space -- living, dining, kitchen. The living area extends out to a large enclosed lanai under AC and with a hot tub. Hot Tub is with directions and simple to operate. Out door patio with private shrubbery overlooking a lovely preserve & water view! The kitchen has an eat-in area & breakfast bar, lots of cabinets for storage. The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings with a skylight for so much natural light - comes with a shade remote controlled. The closet is enormous - walk in with built in shelving. The updated en suite master bath offers dual vanities & large shower! Guests will enjoy private quarters -- a BR & bath that has its own privacy door from the rest of the home. There is even a large den to be used as an office or extra guest space with its own TV. Beautifully landscaped lot! Restaurants and shopping close by in Old Bonita Springs area just minutes away. Close to Naples & FMY's Pets must be owner approved - Pet fee required, HOA background required.