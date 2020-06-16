All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 25182 Golf Lake CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
25182 Golf Lake CIR
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:02 AM

25182 Golf Lake CIR

25182 Golf Lake Circle · (239) 810-9212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

25182 Golf Lake Circle, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Bonita Springs Area -Short term rental available NOW! Located in the quaint community of The Greens at Bonita Springs, The moment you step into this home you will be impressed by the vaulted ceilings and open living space -- living, dining, kitchen. The living area extends out to a large enclosed lanai under AC and with a hot tub. Hot Tub is with directions and simple to operate. Out door patio with private shrubbery overlooking a lovely preserve & water view! The kitchen has an eat-in area & breakfast bar, lots of cabinets for storage. The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings with a skylight for so much natural light - comes with a shade remote controlled. The closet is enormous - walk in with built in shelving. The updated en suite master bath offers dual vanities & large shower! Guests will enjoy private quarters -- a BR & bath that has its own privacy door from the rest of the home. There is even a large den to be used as an office or extra guest space with its own TV. Beautifully landscaped lot! Restaurants and shopping close by in Old Bonita Springs area just minutes away. Close to Naples & FMY's Pets must be owner approved - Pet fee required, HOA background required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25182 Golf Lake CIR have any available units?
25182 Golf Lake CIR has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25182 Golf Lake CIR have?
Some of 25182 Golf Lake CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25182 Golf Lake CIR currently offering any rent specials?
25182 Golf Lake CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25182 Golf Lake CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 25182 Golf Lake CIR is pet friendly.
Does 25182 Golf Lake CIR offer parking?
Yes, 25182 Golf Lake CIR does offer parking.
Does 25182 Golf Lake CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25182 Golf Lake CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25182 Golf Lake CIR have a pool?
No, 25182 Golf Lake CIR does not have a pool.
Does 25182 Golf Lake CIR have accessible units?
No, 25182 Golf Lake CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 25182 Golf Lake CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 25182 Golf Lake CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25182 Golf Lake CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25182 Golf Lake CIR has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25182 Golf Lake CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity