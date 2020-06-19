23208 Sanabria LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court gym pool pool table tennis court

STUNNING, LUXURIOUS AND PRIVATE 3 Bedroom + Den, 3.5 Bathrooms, Saltwater Pool home, volume ceilings throughout with preserve views located in Bonita Lakes with immediate availability! This nearly new Toll Brother built home offers numerous upgrades and the additional perk to enjoy community amenities of tennis courts, bocce ball, community pool and exercise facility.

Enjoy cooking in this lovely gourmet kitchen with gas range, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of storage for ingredients and serve ware. Beautiful master suite with walk in closets and stunning master bathroom that offers walk thru shower, soaking tub and includes separate vanities.

The enclosed lanai offers salt water pool, sun deck for lounging while casually dipping your toes in the water, child safety gate to protect little ones(if needed) and a pool table under roof/shade for entertaining.

This home is conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, award winning beaches, RSW Airport, quick access to Estero and Fort Myers to the North and Naples to the South. Your rental experience should be all about comfort and convenience. Schedule a video call to view this property from the comfort of your home.