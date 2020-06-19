All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 23208 Sanabria LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
23208 Sanabria LOOP
Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:58 PM

23208 Sanabria LOOP

23208 Sanabria Loop · (586) 360-6573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

23208 Sanabria Loop, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
STUNNING, LUXURIOUS AND PRIVATE 3 Bedroom + Den, 3.5 Bathrooms, Saltwater Pool home, volume ceilings throughout with preserve views located in Bonita Lakes with immediate availability! This nearly new Toll Brother built home offers numerous upgrades and the additional perk to enjoy community amenities of tennis courts, bocce ball, community pool and exercise facility.
Enjoy cooking in this lovely gourmet kitchen with gas range, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of storage for ingredients and serve ware. Beautiful master suite with walk in closets and stunning master bathroom that offers walk thru shower, soaking tub and includes separate vanities.
The enclosed lanai offers salt water pool, sun deck for lounging while casually dipping your toes in the water, child safety gate to protect little ones(if needed) and a pool table under roof/shade for entertaining.
This home is conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, award winning beaches, RSW Airport, quick access to Estero and Fort Myers to the North and Naples to the South. Your rental experience should be all about comfort and convenience. Schedule a video call to view this property from the comfort of your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23208 Sanabria LOOP have any available units?
23208 Sanabria LOOP has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23208 Sanabria LOOP have?
Some of 23208 Sanabria LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23208 Sanabria LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
23208 Sanabria LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23208 Sanabria LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 23208 Sanabria LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 23208 Sanabria LOOP offer parking?
No, 23208 Sanabria LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 23208 Sanabria LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23208 Sanabria LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23208 Sanabria LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 23208 Sanabria LOOP has a pool.
Does 23208 Sanabria LOOP have accessible units?
No, 23208 Sanabria LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 23208 Sanabria LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23208 Sanabria LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 23208 Sanabria LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 23208 Sanabria LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 23208 Sanabria LOOP?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity