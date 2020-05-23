14661 Bellino TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court

This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath spacious condo is absolutely stunning! The unit comes fully-furnished with tasteful décor and boasts long lake views from the 2nd floor screened-in balcony. An attached 2-car garage is another wonderful perk, as well as the Den that functions as a 4th bedroom. Palmira Golf & Country Club is a gated, resort-style community that offers extraordinary amenities including a clubhouse with casual and fine dining, a heated lagoon-style pool, an Olympic lap pool, a pool side tiki bar and grill, a 27-hole championship golf course, tennis courts, bocce courts, spa, fitness center and more. Palmira is just a few minutes from beaches & shopping/dining and within close proximity to Southwest Florida International Airport. Basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal and electric (up to $150/mo.) included. No pets. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Minimum 30 day rental required. 2020 Available Dates: April for $5500 and May - December for $3500/mo. 2021 Available Dates: January - March for $7500/mo. and April for $7000.