Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

14661 Bellino TER

14661 Bellino Terrace · (239) 494-5156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14661 Bellino Terrace, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Palmira Golf Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath spacious condo is absolutely stunning! The unit comes fully-furnished with tasteful décor and boasts long lake views from the 2nd floor screened-in balcony. An attached 2-car garage is another wonderful perk, as well as the Den that functions as a 4th bedroom. Palmira Golf & Country Club is a gated, resort-style community that offers extraordinary amenities including a clubhouse with casual and fine dining, a heated lagoon-style pool, an Olympic lap pool, a pool side tiki bar and grill, a 27-hole championship golf course, tennis courts, bocce courts, spa, fitness center and more. Palmira is just a few minutes from beaches & shopping/dining and within close proximity to Southwest Florida International Airport. Basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal and electric (up to $150/mo.) included. No pets. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Minimum 30 day rental required. 2020 Available Dates: April for $5500 and May - December for $3500/mo. 2021 Available Dates: January - March for $7500/mo. and April for $7000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14661 Bellino TER have any available units?
14661 Bellino TER has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14661 Bellino TER have?
Some of 14661 Bellino TER's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14661 Bellino TER currently offering any rent specials?
14661 Bellino TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14661 Bellino TER pet-friendly?
No, 14661 Bellino TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 14661 Bellino TER offer parking?
Yes, 14661 Bellino TER does offer parking.
Does 14661 Bellino TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14661 Bellino TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14661 Bellino TER have a pool?
Yes, 14661 Bellino TER has a pool.
Does 14661 Bellino TER have accessible units?
No, 14661 Bellino TER does not have accessible units.
Does 14661 Bellino TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 14661 Bellino TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14661 Bellino TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 14661 Bellino TER does not have units with air conditioning.
