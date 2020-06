Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in Hunters Ridge is available Apr 2020 - Dec 2020. The condo looks out at the 18th hole. Offers beautiful views of the Golf Course, four Har-Tru tennis courts, a croquet court, swimming pools, state of the art fitness center with a full time fitness instructor, casual as well as fine dining, and the best social calendar around. Please note: Must be rented 30 days or more.