Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:12 PM

729 NE 117

729 Northeast 117th Street · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

729 Northeast 117th Street, Biscayne Park, FL 33161
Biscayne Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit U · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TENANT IN THE MOMENT ,AVAILABLE July 1/2020

Beautiful 1/1 complete Furnished
By week $600
By month $1750

Live in PARADISE !!complete furniture !!ONE-OF-A-KIND 1920s Spanish Mission Revival Style duplex located in the Village of Biscayne Park. This charming oasis sits on a very private, lushly landscaped 10,875 square foot lot. The upper level has a large bedroom and a stunning pebble-rock and slate bathroom have full kitchen with custom cabinetry and butcher block countertops. This house underwent a complete gut renovation in 2013 with the installation of new plumbing, electric, two tankless water heaters, energy-efficient double-paned windows central AC units washer and dryer in place .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 NE 117 have any available units?
729 NE 117 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 729 NE 117 have?
Some of 729 NE 117's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 NE 117 currently offering any rent specials?
729 NE 117 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 NE 117 pet-friendly?
No, 729 NE 117 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Biscayne Park.
Does 729 NE 117 offer parking?
No, 729 NE 117 does not offer parking.
Does 729 NE 117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 NE 117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 NE 117 have a pool?
No, 729 NE 117 does not have a pool.
Does 729 NE 117 have accessible units?
No, 729 NE 117 does not have accessible units.
Does 729 NE 117 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 NE 117 has units with dishwashers.
Does 729 NE 117 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 729 NE 117 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 729 NE 117?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
