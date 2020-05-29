729 NE 117

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning furnished

TENANT IN THE MOMENT ,AVAILABLE July 1/2020



Beautiful 1/1 complete Furnished

By week $600

By month $1750



Live in PARADISE !!complete furniture !!ONE-OF-A-KIND 1920s Spanish Mission Revival Style duplex located in the Village of Biscayne Park. This charming oasis sits on a very private, lushly landscaped 10,875 square foot lot. The upper level has a large bedroom and a stunning pebble-rock and slate bathroom have full kitchen with custom cabinetry and butcher block countertops. This house underwent a complete gut renovation in 2013 with the installation of new plumbing, electric, two tankless water heaters, energy-efficient double-paned windows central AC units washer and dryer in place .