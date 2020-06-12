/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
154 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL
6101 34TH STREET W
6101 34th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1570 sqft
Welcome to the gated community of Vizcaya. This community only allows leases for a minimum of 12 months. 2nd floor unit with spacious Florida Room with storage room that also has the washer and dryer, plus a nice view of the pool.
6033 34TH STREET STREET W
6033 34th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
942 sqft
First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Condo in Harbor Pines with Pond View! Updated with New Paint, Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets, Fixtures and Appliances, and Tile Throughout the whole condo a few years ago. Washer and Dryer in Unit.
Results within 1 mile of Bayshore Gardens
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
3610 59th Ave W
3610 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 59th Ave W in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Bradenton
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 Pinehurst Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Bradenton
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Sherwood Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Oneco
111 50th Avenue Plaza West
111 50th Avenue Plaza West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
600 sqft
Ready for some fun in the sun? Right now, you can rent a 2 bed/ 1.5 bath home for only $895.00 which includes the lot fees. This home is located in Heather Hills, a 55+, professionally managed manufactured home community.
3620 59TH AVENUE W
3620 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 sqft
If you have been looking for a quiet location with a wooded view, then you have to take a look at this! Two bedroom, two bath, second floor overlooking a wooded area.
5903 43RD STREET W
5903 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1116 sqft
NICELY FURNISHED VILLA ON THE IMG GOLF COURSE. PRIVATE POOL (MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN THE RENT). GREAT VIEWS OF A LAKE AND WIDE OPEN FAIRWAYS! SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH THEIR OWN BATHS.
South Bradenton
758 OAKVIEW DRIVE
758 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1304 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly condo rental with one covered parking space and plenty of guest parking. Has been completely updated this year and has a gorgeous lake view from the large enclosed lanai.
6114 43RD STREET W
6114 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1178 sqft
EL CONQUISTADOR VILLAGE CONDOMINIUM. Secured Lobby. 3RD. Floor (Elevator Bldg.) 2BR/2BA/Screened Lanai/Storage. Light & Bright. Freshly Painted.Ceramic Tile Flooring Thru Out. Walk-In Pantry.
5400 34TH STREET W
5400 34th Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1245 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor FURNISHED condo located in Morton Village. This is a 55+ community. 2BR/2BA assigned parking. Heated community pool. Great location by plenty of retail stores and restaurants. Short ride to Gorgeous Anna Maria Island.
3547 59TH AVENUE W
3547 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
*ANNUAL RENTAL* You don't want to miss out on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor condominium! The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings make this unit feel light and bright, while a decorative fireplace creates a charming atmosphere.
3702 54TH DRIVE W
3702 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1215 sqft
This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ground Floor Condo unit is Conveniently located at INTERNATIONAL IMG Academy, Gated community, within a short distance to community pool and spa, fitness center, and IMG facilities.
3875 59TH AVENUE W
3875 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath second floor residence. Washer/dryer in storage on front patio, tile floors with carpet in bedrooms. Tub/shower in guest bath, shower in master bath and walk in closet in master bedroom.
6468 SEAGULL DRIVE
6468 Seagull Drive, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1453 sqft
Price for a 12 month lease is negotiable. Spacious second floor condo in Wild Oak Bay. Peaceful view of the Lake and pool. Nicely updated with granite counters, tile flooring in living, dining, kitchen and baths.
3401 54TH DRIVE W
3401 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Totally renovated units inside IMG ACADEMY.F104 Unit A: Modern updated all inclusive hotel apartment for short and long term stays in the secure gated IMG community a few yards from tennis courts and facilities.
6430 SUN EAGLE LANE
6430 Sun Eagle Lane, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1364 sqft
Wow what a view! And as an added bonus, you have your own rear steps down to the lush tropical grounds and ability to launch a kayak. Living/dining combination, glassed in Florida room with sliders to the open balcony.
South Bradenton
3707 45TH TERRACE WEST
3707 45th Ter W, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1429 sqft
This 2 bedroom, loft office with 2 and 1/2 baths is located in the beautiful Lakeside Village Townhomes. With a beautiful lake view! Downstairs is great for entertaining with a the screened porch overlooking the lake.
Oneco
1111 LONGFELLOW ROAD
1111 Longfellow Road, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
Here is the perfect condo! This single-story, 2-bedroom/ 2 bath villa is located at Shadybrook in the convenient Whitfield area, close to Sarasota and Bradenton. The community is under new management, and making positive changes.
Oneco
716 49TH AVENUE W
716 49th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Don't miss this delightfully landscaped 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Fair Lane Acres.
3844 59TH AVENUE W
3844 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
912 sqft
Available for 2021 season! Shhhh what a find! Completely remodeled second floor (no elevator) turn-key furnished condo. Two bedroom, two bath, front patio has utility closet with washer and dryer.
6125 43RD STREET W
6125 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1416 sqft
Ground level villa on the IMG Golf Course, Entire residence has been updated and has granite counters, marble baths, Wood tile flooring throughout and much more. Residence has the convenience of an oversized carport and separate laundry room.
