6608 12TH STREET W

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was recently remodeled throughout. There is tile floors throughout the entire home. The master bedroom has a private exit to the large backyard through french doors and an in suite master bathroom. The second bedroom has built in shelving/cabinets and also a private exit to the back yard. The third room can be used as a bedroom, an office or a den and also features french doors exiting to the fenced in back yard. The back yard features a large deck for entertaining and enjoying the evenings. This home has a covered parking area, two large sheds, an additional workspace, as well as a tiled, private laundry area coming off the master suite. Conveniently located just a couple blocks from the Tamiami Trail, shopping and public transportation.