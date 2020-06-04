All apartments in Bayshore Gardens
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:10 AM

6608 12TH STREET W

6608 12th Street West · (813) 616-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6608 12th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL 34207
Oneco

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,460

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was recently remodeled throughout. There is tile floors throughout the entire home. The master bedroom has a private exit to the large backyard through french doors and an in suite master bathroom. The second bedroom has built in shelving/cabinets and also a private exit to the back yard. The third room can be used as a bedroom, an office or a den and also features french doors exiting to the fenced in back yard. The back yard features a large deck for entertaining and enjoying the evenings. This home has a covered parking area, two large sheds, an additional workspace, as well as a tiled, private laundry area coming off the master suite. Conveniently located just a couple blocks from the Tamiami Trail, shopping and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 12TH STREET W have any available units?
6608 12TH STREET W has a unit available for $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6608 12TH STREET W have?
Some of 6608 12TH STREET W's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 12TH STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
6608 12TH STREET W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 12TH STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 6608 12TH STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayshore Gardens.
Does 6608 12TH STREET W offer parking?
Yes, 6608 12TH STREET W does offer parking.
Does 6608 12TH STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6608 12TH STREET W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 12TH STREET W have a pool?
No, 6608 12TH STREET W does not have a pool.
Does 6608 12TH STREET W have accessible units?
No, 6608 12TH STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 12TH STREET W have units with dishwashers?
No, 6608 12TH STREET W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6608 12TH STREET W have units with air conditioning?
No, 6608 12TH STREET W does not have units with air conditioning.
