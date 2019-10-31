9084 GREAT HERON CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome to one of the finest communities in Dr Phillips. Pool and Lawn service included. 3 Car garage, Gated and Guarded community. Charleston Manor custom built by Knuth Construction. Exquisite Mill work, crown moldings,custom Maple Cabinets, Computer center and Loft. 8''French doors, Well for irrigation added by. Entertainment Cabinet and Bar added in the Family room is by Busby. Travertine and Wood Floors added recently throughout the house. Pool bath was redone. Twenty four hour guard gated community. Recreational Room, Tennis Courts, Play ground, and side walks.