Bay Hill, FL
5962 Masters Blvd
5962 Masters Blvd

5962 Masters Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5962 Masters Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL 32819
Bay Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
*Video tour now available!* Rare opportunity to RENT a beautiful Custom Home in the Exclusive Bay Hill Neighborhood of Orlando! *Free Application Fees* - Don't miss this great opportunity to rent a beautiful custom home in the HIGHLY sought-after and EXCLUSIVE Bay Hill Neighborhood of Orlando! *Video tour now available!*

This gorgeous home boasts:

- Two master bedrooms (one upstairs and one downstairs) with in-suite bathrooms and dual walk-in master closets
- Gorgeous custom kitchen overlooking the family room and pool area
- Short walking distance to the world famous Bay Hill Golf Club - Enjoy the yearly festivities that take place during Arnold Palmer Invitational just minutes from your front door. - This tournament is widely regarded as one of the top stops in the PGA Tour.
- Large screened in pool area (pool service included)
- Beautiful wood floors throughout living areas
- Private office
- Short drive to grocery stores, and the popular Restaurant Row! All of this and much more!

Call Raul Veitia - Broker 321-274-2422 to schedule your private tour of this immaculate property!

Free application fees for the month of December!

Belmont Management Group

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4296409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5962 Masters Blvd have any available units?
5962 Masters Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Hill, FL.
Is 5962 Masters Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5962 Masters Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5962 Masters Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5962 Masters Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5962 Masters Blvd offer parking?
No, 5962 Masters Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 5962 Masters Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5962 Masters Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5962 Masters Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5962 Masters Blvd has a pool.
Does 5962 Masters Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5962 Masters Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5962 Masters Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5962 Masters Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5962 Masters Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5962 Masters Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

