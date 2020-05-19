5962 Masters Blvd

Amenities

*Video tour now available!* Rare opportunity to RENT a beautiful Custom Home in the Exclusive Bay Hill Neighborhood of Orlando! *Free Application Fees* - Don't miss this great opportunity to rent a beautiful custom home in the HIGHLY sought-after and EXCLUSIVE Bay Hill Neighborhood of Orlando! *Video tour now available!*



This gorgeous home boasts:



- Two master bedrooms (one upstairs and one downstairs) with in-suite bathrooms and dual walk-in master closets

- Gorgeous custom kitchen overlooking the family room and pool area

- Short walking distance to the world famous Bay Hill Golf Club - Enjoy the yearly festivities that take place during Arnold Palmer Invitational just minutes from your front door. - This tournament is widely regarded as one of the top stops in the PGA Tour.

- Large screened in pool area (pool service included)

- Beautiful wood floors throughout living areas

- Private office

- Short drive to grocery stores, and the popular Restaurant Row! All of this and much more!



Call Raul Veitia - Broker 321-274-2422 to schedule your private tour of this immaculate property!



Free application fees for the month of December!



Belmont Management Group



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4296409)