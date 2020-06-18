All apartments in Bay Harbor Islands
Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1350 97th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

1350 97th St

1350 97th Street · (305) 695-6300
Location

1350 97th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
Bay Harbor Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

8 Bed · 11 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Quality Built in 2019, this Custom 8 BD 10.5 BA Tropical Modern is the epitome of Luxury Living. Enjoy high quality finishes throughout 7500 SF of Living Space & 4500 SF of Terraces + Private rooftop w/ Bay & Sunset Views. The Modern Design seamlessly blurs the lines of indoor-outdoor living, creating the ultimate tropical oasis for its lucky new owner. 1st floor features 12 FT ceilings w/ an open layout including maids room & 2 guest rooms (or office), all en suite. The 2nd floor has 5 additional oversized en suite bedrooms + upstairs laundry room. Amenities include full home automation, elevator, covered outdoor living & dining, summer kitchen w/ bbq, zero edge pool & spa, & 4500 SF rooftop. Walking Distance to neighborhood park, Bal Harbour Shops & places of worship. A+ School district

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 97th St have any available units?
1350 97th St has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1350 97th St have?
Some of 1350 97th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 97th St currently offering any rent specials?
1350 97th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 97th St pet-friendly?
No, 1350 97th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Harbor Islands.
Does 1350 97th St offer parking?
Yes, 1350 97th St offers parking.
Does 1350 97th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 97th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 97th St have a pool?
Yes, 1350 97th St has a pool.
Does 1350 97th St have accessible units?
No, 1350 97th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 97th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 97th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 97th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 97th St does not have units with air conditioning.
