1350 97th St

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Quality Built in 2019, this Custom 8 BD 10.5 BA Tropical Modern is the epitome of Luxury Living. Enjoy high quality finishes throughout 7500 SF of Living Space & 4500 SF of Terraces + Private rooftop w/ Bay & Sunset Views. The Modern Design seamlessly blurs the lines of indoor-outdoor living, creating the ultimate tropical oasis for its lucky new owner. 1st floor features 12 FT ceilings w/ an open layout including maids room & 2 guest rooms (or office), all en suite. The 2nd floor has 5 additional oversized en suite bedrooms + upstairs laundry room. Amenities include full home automation, elevator, covered outdoor living & dining, summer kitchen w/ bbq, zero edge pool & spa, & 4500 SF rooftop. Walking Distance to neighborhood park, Bal Harbour Shops & places of worship. A+ School district