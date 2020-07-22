All apartments in Bay Harbor Islands
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1105 101 ST

1105 101st Street · (321) 205-3444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1105 101st Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
Bay Harbor Islands

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $4000 · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Marvelous 4/2.5 Furnished Town Home! - Property Id: 322927

Move In With One Month Rent! Furnished Town Home!

Luxury townhome with 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths in a tranquil boutique community in Bay Harbor Islands. Fully and tastefully furnished, the unit features granite countertops, S/S appliances, two spaces covered car garage with gated entrance, full size washer & dryer, Jacuzzi in master bath and stone flooring. Unit also has a huge rooftop terrace with views of the bay, ocean and intercostal. Located in a very quiet neighborhood, the 12-units property features a pool, lush landscaping and is only a short walk to beaches and Bal Harbor Shops.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1105-101-st-bay-harbor-islands-fl/322927
Property Id 322927

(RLNE5970179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 101 ST have any available units?
1105 101 ST has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1105 101 ST have?
Some of 1105 101 ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 101 ST currently offering any rent specials?
1105 101 ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 101 ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 101 ST is pet friendly.
Does 1105 101 ST offer parking?
Yes, 1105 101 ST offers parking.
Does 1105 101 ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 101 ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 101 ST have a pool?
Yes, 1105 101 ST has a pool.
Does 1105 101 ST have accessible units?
No, 1105 101 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 101 ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 101 ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 101 ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 101 ST does not have units with air conditioning.
