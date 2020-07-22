1105 101 ST

Amenities

Marvelous 4/2.5 Furnished Town Home! - Property Id: 322927



Move In With One Month Rent! Furnished Town Home!



Luxury townhome with 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths in a tranquil boutique community in Bay Harbor Islands. Fully and tastefully furnished, the unit features granite countertops, S/S appliances, two spaces covered car garage with gated entrance, full size washer & dryer, Jacuzzi in master bath and stone flooring. Unit also has a huge rooftop terrace with views of the bay, ocean and intercostal. Located in a very quiet neighborhood, the 12-units property features a pool, lush landscaping and is only a short walk to beaches and Bal Harbor Shops.

